Four Texas Tech players arrested, including QB Jett Duffey

Tim Paine is expected to be named Australia's 46th Test captain.
Tampering review starts, CA boss en route

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Four Texas Tech players were booked into the Lubbock County jail early Sunday morning.

Quarterback Jett Duffey was charged with criminal mischief and booked at the jail at 4:15 a.m. CT, according to jail records.



Along with Duffey, cornerback Desmond Smith-Williams, safety Christian Malik Shakur Taylor and receiver Quan Shorts was arrested.




Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury’s job is safe, AD confirms

Taylor was booked at 4:48 a.m. CT, Shorts was booked at 5:08 a.m. CT, and Smith Williams was booked at 8:07 a.m. CT. There is no charge listed for Shorts or Smith-Williams, but Taylor also had a criminal mischief charge.

