Four Texas Tech players arrested, including QB Jett Duffey

Four Texas Tech players were booked into the Lubbock County jail early Sunday morning.

Quarterback Jett Duffey was charged with criminal mischief and booked at the jail at 4:15 a.m. CT, according to jail records.

Along with Duffey, cornerback Desmond Smith-Williams, safety Christian Malik Shakur Taylor and receiver Quan Shorts was arrested.



There is also a Desmon Smith-Williams and Christian Malik Shakur Taylor on the Lubbock County Jail roster with the respective mug shots:

— The Daily Toreador (@DailyToreador) March 25, 2018





A Yusef Furquan Shorts is also listed on the jail roster with no charge. There is a Quan Shorts on the Tech football roster as well.

— The Daily Toreador (@DailyToreador) March 25, 2018



Taylor was booked at 4:48 a.m. CT, Shorts was booked at 5:08 a.m. CT, and Smith Williams was booked at 8:07 a.m. CT. There is no charge listed for Shorts or Smith-Williams, but Taylor also had a criminal mischief charge.