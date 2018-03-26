No guarantees for NZ athletics gold

There's no such thing as a cast-iron certainty when it comes to Commonwealth Games gold medals, Athletics New Zealand's high performance director Scott Goodman says.

Analytically, he knows who's most likely to deliver when the track and field programme kicks off on the Gold Coast in just two weeks.

But predictability can fly out the window at the business end of top-level competition, when the variables come into play and mental resilience is often more important than physical strength.

Goodman can still point to world shot put champion Tom Walsh and Olympic bronze medal-winning pole vaulter Eliza McCartney as New Zealand's leading contenders for top honours.

It's just that he's a little reluctant to tempt fate by being too definitive.

"I've learnt never to count on anything," Goodman said.

"But our strongest chances would have to be Tom in the men's shot put and Eliza, given that they're Olympic medallists."

Walsh is in spectacular form at the moment, recording a mammoth 22.67m in Auckland on Sunday, a personal best by 36cm which leaves him tied for sixth on the all-time list.

He successfully defended his world indoor championship title in Birmingham earlier this month, is the world outdoor champion, bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and holds four of the top five best performances of 2018.

The 26-year-old part-time builder finished second in Glasgow four years ago, 42cm shy of Jamaican O'Dayne Richards who threw a new Commonwealth Games record 21.61m.

McCartney is also flying high, clearing a new personal best 4.90m in winning last weekend's Vertical Pursuit street challenge in Auckland.

The mark won't count as a national record, with the runway's slight downhill tilt ruling out official recognition, but McCartney - who missed competing for much of last year with an Achilles tendon injury - is looking sharp.

Goodman says New Zealand's 18-strong makes up for in quality what it lacks in quantity, and he's confident of reaching the six-medal target set in conjunction with High Performance Sport New Zealand

"We haven't got as big a team as Australia or England, but our athletes will be really competitive," he told NZ Newswire.

"We have tough standards - to be selected, athletes have to be deemed capable of top six. They have to be pretty highly ranked to be selected."

Goodman also files double Olympic champion Valerie Adams, returning to competition just five months after the birth of daughter Kimoana, as having a fighting chance of winning her fourth Commonwealth gold.

He's been working with the four-time world champion as a technical adviser and has been impressed with what she's achieved since her return.

"When it comes to the actual technique stuff, the big issue is that it's been 18 months since she's thrown," Goodman said.

"That's actually taken us a little bit longer than we expected. We're really happy with how it's gone in training, but we haven't quite nailed it in competition yet."

Adams' main opposition will come from Trinidad's Cleopatra Borel, who has thrown 18.60m this year and has an all-time best of 19.42m, while Canadian Brittany Crew has been out to 18.42m recently.

But Goodman expects Adams' experience and tenacity to lift her when it matters.

"Valerie has that confidence of knowing she's been able to throw well when she needs to - she has won competitions when she's been behind.

"It's a confidence, a self-belief thing."