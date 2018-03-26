Cricket: Rashid reaches 100 wickets in record time

Teenager Rashid Khan became the fastest bowler to 100 one-day international wickets as he helped Afghanistan win the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier with a comfortable seven-wicket success against the West Indies.

Rashid reaches 100 wickets in record time as Afghanistan cruise to victory

Afghanistan had been the only side to previously beat the Windies in the competition as both teams secured spots in next year's World Cup - and when Stuart Law's side were bowled out for a mediocre 204 on Sunday, a repeat was on the cards.

Mohammad Shahzad thumped 84 from 93 balls to help his side home with 56 deliveries to spare, with Rahmat Shah (51) offering good support.

READ MORE: Royals to consult BCCI before making Smith decision

READ MORE: Bancroft ball tampering out of character - Voges

READ MORE: Sorry Australia thrashed by Proteas

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the star performer with the ball for Afghanistan, returning 4-43 as Rovman Powell top-scored for the Windies with 44.

The milestone moment for Khan came when the spinner trapped Shai Hope lbw in the 23rd over, bringing up a century of ODI scalps in only his 44th appearance.

A target of 205 never looked likely to trouble Afghanistan once Shahzad got going and Mohammad Nabi (27 not out) rounded things off in style with three successive sixes off Chris Gayle.