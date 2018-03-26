Cricket: Royals to consult BCCI before making Smith decision

Rajasthan Royals will await instructions from the BCCI before deciding whether Steve Smith will captain them in the Indian Premier League after he was suspended for his part in a ball-tampering scandal.

The ICC suspended Smith for the fourth Test against South Africa and his future as Australia captain is in doubt after he admitted that the tourists' "leadership group" devised a plan to manipulate the condition of the ball, which Cameron Bancroft carried out on day three of the third Test at Newlands.

Tim Paine took over as skipper for the final two days in Cape Town after Smith and David Warner were stood down.

The Royals revealed there will be no knee-jerk reaction over Smith's role for the franchise's return to the IPL following a two-year ban over an illegal gambling scandal.

"We have been made aware of the controversy of ball tampering in the ongoing Australia – South Africa series and await further instructions from BCCI, before we make any announcement." said a Rajasthan statement.

"We at Rajasthan Royals will not tolerate any actions that are unfair by definition and bring disrepute to the game of cricket.

"Our zero tolerance policy applies to everyone in our team. Please bear with us."