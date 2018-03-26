For the first time since 1993, NASCAR has postponed a race on account of snow.

NASCAR announces first snow-related postponement since 1993

On Sunday, it was announced the Cup series race at Martinsville Speedway had been postponed to Monday due to inclement weather.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race was stopped after 23 laps on Saturday after the snow began to fall.

That race is now scheduled to resume at 11am ET on Monday, while the Monster Energy Series will follow at 2pm.

NASCAR executive vice president Steve O'Donnell took to Twitter to disclose the decision was made as a safety precaution.

"Way more snow than anticipated last night," he wrote. "Met with track/local authorities this morning - resources need to be dedicated to local community-roads-trees down, etc. We'll put on a great day of @NASCAR Monday. #doubleheader Always a tough call but the right one in this case."

Martin Truex Jr. will be on pole as the starting line-up for Monday's race will be set by owner's points, per the NASCAR Rule Book.