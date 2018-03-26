Boxer Browne 'all good' after KO scare

Australia's Lucas Browne has thanked concerned fans for their messages of support after he was rushed to hospital following his brutal sixth-round TKO to Dillian Whyte in London.

The 38-year-old was floored by a powerful left hook from Whyte in a bout for the WBC Silver title which left him flat out on the canvas and needing urgent attention from ringside medics.

There were genuine fears inside London's O2 arena for Browne's well-being on Saturday night but after a tense five minutes the Sydney fighter was able to get up before being stretchered out of the venue and taken to hospital wearing an oxygen mask.

Browne, the former WBA belt holder, sustained a bad cut over his left eye in the opening round of the fight which, he said, hampered his vision.

But on Sunday morning he was able to update worried supporters using social media.

He tweeted: "Hi everyone. Thanks very much for the love and support. It wasn't my night and massive respect to @DillianWhyte for his performance. My eye was giving me trouble from the second and you can't protect from what you can't see. I'm all good and I will be back."

Browne's promoter Ricky Hatton had earlier tweeted: "just to let everyone know @lucasBrowne is ok.waiting for a scan at the moment but sitting up and talking. So hoping everything is ok."

Australia's Main Event TV host Ben Damon, later tweeted pictures of Browne sitting up in bed at the Royal London hospital saying he was OK and has since posted that the fighter was fit to board a flight home to Sydney.

Eddie Hearn, boss of the event's promoter Matchroom, told AAP after the fight: "It was a nasty one. Of course you are concerned when that happens. Lucas hit the floor hard. He was taken to hospital as a precaution."

The defeat was Browne's first loss in 26 professional fights and meant he missed out on the chance to become the No.1 contender for the WBC heavyweight title held by American Deontay Wilder.

While hinting in his message that he will return, Browne's defeat has left him with an uncertain future at the top level.

Londoner Whyte, meanwhile, looks set for a big payday either against Wilder or even the winner of next week's unification showdown between WBA/IBF champion Anthony Joshua and New Zealand's Joseph Parker, the WBO belt holder.