Thomas Tuchel is a clear candidate to take over at Bayern Munich but has also been speaking to Arsenal about replacing Arsene Wenger, according to Lothar Matthaus.

Tuchel in touch with Arsenal, claims Matthaus

A report in Kicker on Sunday claimed former Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel has rejected an offer from Bayern to succeed Jupp Heynckes at the end of the season.

It is claimed the 44-year-old expects to become the new Arsenal manager, although Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in him as a replacement for Unai Emery.

READ MORE: Arsenal Fan View: international break just not what Wenger wants

READ MORE: Lemar eyeing new Liverpool, Arsenal offers

READ MORE: No offers for ‘happy’ Bellerin, insists Arsenal full-back’s agent

Germany and Bayern great Matthaus thinks Tuchel would be the right choice for Bayern but claims he has already been "in touch" with the Gunners.

"You know, I'm a journalist too, we have to make headlines every day," he told Omnisport following a match between Liverpool and Bayern legends at Anfield on Saturday.

"I think Thomas Tuchel can be the favourite, [the] ex-coach from Borussia Dortmund, but I know he's in touch with Arsenal and nobody knows what happens behind the doors."

Tuchel, who was Mainz head coach before taking over at Dortmund in 2015, left Signal Iduna Park last May, just three days after winning the DFB-Pokal.

He was said to have had an increasingly strained relationship with the club's hierarchy in his final weeks at the club, with CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke claiming he and sporting director Michael Zorc had been "worn out" by working with Tuchel.