News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
ICC suspends Steve Smith for one Test
ICC suspends Steve Smith for one Test

NASCAR Cup, Truck series at Martinsville postponed to Monday

Sporting News
Sporting News /

For the first time since 1993, NASCAR is calling a race on account of snow.

NASCAR Cup, Truck series at Martinsville postponed to Monday

NASCAR Cup, Truck series at Martinsville postponed to Monday

NASCAR on Sunday announced the Cup series race at Martinsville Speedway has been postponed to Monday due to inclement weather.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race is scheduled to resume at 11 a.m. ET Monday, while the Monster Energy Series will follow at 2 p.m. ET.





NASCAR executive vice president Steve O'Donnell took to Twitter to disclose the decision was made as a safety precaution.



MORE:
NASCAR at Martinsville: Snowy forecast could impact STP 500
| NASCAR starting lineup at Martinsville: Martin Truex Jr. on pole after wintry mix cancels qualifying
| NASCAR at Martinsville 2018: Odds, fantasy advice, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race was stopped after 23 laps on Saturday after the snow began to fall.

Martin Truex Jr. will be on pole as the starting lineup for Monday’s race will be set by owner’s points, per the NASCAR Rule Book.

Back To Top