Cricket: Sack Smith, Warner and Lehmann – Australia reacts

Steve Smith, David Warner and Darren Lehmann were in the firing line as Australia reacted to the ball-tampering controversy in South Africa.

Sack Smith, Warner and Lehmann – Australia reacts to ball-tampering controversy

Cameron Bancroft was charged with ball-tampering on Saturday, with Smith duly revealing the team's leadership group had created a plan to try to gain an advantage during the third Test.

Cricket Australia (CA) announced it would send head of integrity Iain Roy and head of team performance Pat Howard to South Africa to investigate.

READ MORE: Cricket - ASC calls for Smith to be stood down as Australia captain

READ MORE: Cricket - CA to investigate ball-tampering incident

READ MORE: Cricket - Clarke not ruling out Australia return

But the backlash to the incident was endless on Sunday, with calls for skipper Smith, vice-captain Warner and head coach Lehmann to be sacked.

We take a look at some of the reaction to the scandal.

"It's premeditated cheating, it's blatant cheating, it's disgraceful, it's not accepted by anyone and particularly an Australian. We've got the best bowling attack in the world. We don't need to cheat to beat anybody." – former captain Michael Clarke told Channel Nine.

"I think when Cricket Australia front the media, they've got no option but to stand down and then sack Smith, [vice-captain] Warner and Lehmann. They've got no option because this was premeditated and calculated at the break and those guys are in charge of Cameron Bancroft behaving the way he did." - former Australia batsman Simon Katich told SEN.

"Australian cricket now and the integrity of Australian cricket is the laughing stock of world sport. This clearly is against the laws of the game and we've just had our national captain and our national team admit that they sat down, premeditated and pre-planned a way to cheat. I'm not sure he [Smith] can remain captain." - former Australia star Adam Gilchrist told Channel Ten.

"You're always searching for something to go your way. It's not as if all of us were squeaky clean as far as this type of thing goes. But even if people will use the excuse that 'everybody does it', you're kidding yourself if you think you're going to get away with it." - former Australia captain Allan Border wrote for Fox Sports.

"Shocked & disappointed." - former Australia paceman Mitchell Johnson wrote on Twitter.

"I was extremely disappointed and shocked to hear the news and read the news this morning. We regard this as an extremely serious issue," CA chief executive James Sutherland told a news conference.