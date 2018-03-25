Walsh re-writes shot put record books

Kiwi powerhouse Tom Walsh has hurled the shot put to a distance that hasn't been witnessed for 15 years.

In a throw that establishes Walsh as one of New Zealand's greatest all-time athletes at the tender age of 26, Walsh reached a mammoth 22.67m at a meet in Auckland on Sunday.

The distance is 36cm longer than his previous best, which was already a national and Oceania record.

The reigning world champion is tied for sixth on the all-time list, level with American Kevin Toth, who threw the same distance in 2003.

Those who have gone further all achieved it in 1990 or earlier.

Just behind Walsh now on the all-time list is American reigning Olympic champion Ryan Crouser, who threw 22.65m last year.

The world record of 23.12m was set by American Randy Barnes in Los Angeles in 1990.

As a comparison, Kiwi double Olympic champion Dame Valerie Adams sits as low as 24th on the list of longest all-time women's throwers.

Her 21.24m record is bettered by a clutch of throwers in the 1970s and 80s, primarily eastern European athletes suspected of having used steroids.

Walsh's second throw at the Graeme Douglas International Track Challenge at Waitakere Stadium establishes his blatant favouritism for next month's Commonwealth Games.

He admits he nailed it.

"It felt pretty easy, it felt pretty good," he told journalists.

"I got through it really well and didn't try and do it, which is the main thing for me. I knew it was far, I didn't know it was that far.

"I knew I was in that type of shape so it was great to put that one throw together."

He believes finding another 46cm is within him, to break the world record.

"Every day you talk about throwing it but the closer and closer you get to it, the more and more you believe - considering how easy it was," he said.

"I understand the way I throw better, I understand how to get there better.

"I just know I've got more up my sleeve still."

It continues an exceptional six months for the Christchurch builder, who has claimed the outdoor and indoor world championship titles.

Elsewhere, Adams won the women's event on a countback after finishing level with Canadian Brittany Crew. Both threw 18.48m.

Adams cleared 18m five time in what she called an encouraging pre-Games performance as she returns to competition following the birth of her first child six months ago.

Olympic bronze medallist Eliza McCartney impressed again in winning the pole vault although she narrowly missed three attempts at what would have been a personal best 4.85m. Her Oceania record is 4.82m.

McCartney cleared 4.75m on her third attempt, one week after soaring over 4.90m in a non-official event.