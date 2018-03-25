March Madness 2018: Four upsets, four different heroes make one amazing Loyola Chicago Final Four run

ATLANTA—Loyola Chicago's 78-62 win against Kansas State in the South Regional final was a simple equation of four plus four equaling four.

Four upset wins paced by four different heroes have the Ramblers in their first Final Four since 1963 and the first No. 11 seed since Shaka Smart coached VCU to the national semifinals in 2011.

In the Ramblers' first-round upset of sixth-seeded Miami, Donte Ingram knocked down a drained a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to lift Loyola to a two-point win. Point guard Clayton Custer nailed a jumper with 3.6 seconds remaining to make the Ramblers a point better than third-seeded Tennessee. Thursday, Loyola guard Marques Townes' three from the wing with 6.3 seconds put the nail in No. 7 Nevada's coffin.

Saturday, it was Ben Richardson's turn to wear the cape for the Ramblers.

The senior came into the game against the Wildcats 1-9 from 3-point range in the NCAA Tournament.. On Saturday, he went 6-7 from behind the arc. He scored 14 points in the Ramblers' previous three games combined. In the regional final, he he scored 23.

It was his career high.

"You know, that's just one of those moments that—like I can't even explain. I kind of just black out," Richardson said. "But you know, I've got to credit my teammates for finding me. That's what's so special about our team. We've got so many unselfish guys, and we have so many weapons. And like we've been saying, 'It can be anybody's night.' We've shown that so far this tournament. Each one of these guys has had a big night."

One of the teammates that found Richardson was his best friend and high school teammate from Overland Park, Kan.—Custer. A transfer from Iowa State, Custer had 17 points and five assists, three of which came on Richardson triples.

Coming up just two hours from Kansas State's campus, Richardson and Kuster dreamed about moments like this.

"We grew up in the backyard taking turns hitting game-winning shots," Richardson said. "We've been doing this since we were six years-old. Every kid in Kansas grows up having dreams and we did it and I can't believe it."

The Wildcats took a 3-2 lead and held it for 38 seconds. The Ramblers would lead the remaining 38:44. Richardson capped off a 12-0 run that made the score 15-5 with 14:12 to play in the first half and Loyola held a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Marques Townes had 13 points and three assists, two of which went to Richardson.

"We knew that Kansas State was a gritty team, and they'll get up on you and make you turn the ball over," Townes said. "But I felt like we took real care of the ball today. We were selfless today and Ben had a really good game."

After the game, Richardson hugged his best friend and then his head coach Porter Moser.

"You know, it was mainly just that we loved each other," Richardson said. "Just emphasizing kind of what coach was saying earlier, just how far we've come. We've believed in each other and in the process this whole year, and we knew that we could do special things. So, it didn't really matter what the outside people thought or what they thought we could do. All it took was the belief in the locker room and each one of the coaches, my teammates, my brothers. And to have that kind of moment, it's surreal, and I can't even put it into words."

Moser was equally happy for the team and for Richardson. During the embrace, the two smiled and asked a question that's been the team's saying since the summer. 'Why not us?'

"These guys have been investing for a long time in how hard they worked, how hard they believed," Moser said. And we've kind of had this mantra about the process. People asked me out there, 'Did you ever think you were going to the Final Four?' And to be honest with you, after Selection Sunday, we didn't say, 'Hey, let's go to the Final Four'. We said, 'What do we gotta do to beat Miami, and then it was the next game, and then it was the next game. These guys have done an amazing job on laser-like focus on what's right in front of them instead of skipping steps.

Why not us? You have to have high-character guys that believe to truly do that."

Every win there's been a different hero for the Ramblers. Now they'll have at least one more game next Saturday in San Antonio for another hero to possibly emerge.

"This group of guys are resilient," Moser said. "They believe. We've said it all along, game by game, they've just taken one game at a time and believed. Their togetherness, their body language, their effort that they invested. I'm so happy for them. To see these guys experience that is an amazing feeling as a coach, to go through, have a locker room like this. I'm just really happy for those guys."