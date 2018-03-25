Injured Can heads back to Liverpool as Low makes changes for Brazil match

Emre Can has left the Germany camp as he continues to recover from a back injury suffered in Liverpool's last game before the international break.

Can was a first half substitute in the Reds 5-0 victory against Watford, though he still was called into Germany's camp for matches against Spain and Brazil.

At the time, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did not believe Can's back injury was terribly serious. However, it kept Can from even making the bench for Germany's 1-1 draw with Spain on Friday.

On Saturday, Germany ruled Can out for the Brazil match and decided to send the midfielder home, with the team's Twitter account wishing him the best as he looks to regain full fitness.

Can, who remains the subject of transfer talk as his contract with Liverpool runs out at the end of the season, has one week to recover if he wishes to be ready for Liverpool's next match on March 31, against Crystal Palace.

In addition, Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final tie with Manchester City looms large, with the first leg set to take place at Anfield just four days after the Palace contest.

Can's depature, along with Mesut Ozil and Thomas Muller not travelling with the Germany squad, means head coach Joachim Low is forced into changes for Tueday's contest against Brazil.

Low has determined Manchester City duo Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane are among those who will get the starts in the contest.

"I intend to select Marvin Plattenhardt for the game," Low revealed after the Spain match.

"I think Ilkay Gundogan will start as well as Leroy Sane. Of course, I can make substitutions during the game."



With ongoing back problems leaving him without a chance of playing against Brazil on Tuesday, Emre #Can has returned home today. Get well soon! #DieMannschaft #GERBRA pic.twitter.com/wn3bUXtdyj

— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 24, 2018



While Germany has suffered three notewhile departures, it also received an addition Saturday as Sebastian Rudy has joined up with the squad after missing out against Spain due to the birth of his son.