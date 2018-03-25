Nothing was easy for Argentina in their tortuous route to Russia 2018. Thanks to their unstoppable captain, however, the 2014 finalists pulled through and are now considered among the favourites for the World Cup.

Argentina’s 2018 World Cup squad predicted: Who will make Sampaoli’s 23-man group?

The Albiceleste went through no less than three coaches over the course of qualifying. Both Gerardo Martino and Edgardo Bauza stepped down during South America's gruelling two-year campaign, before Jorge Sampaoli eventually led them through on the very last day of the competition.

It was Lionel Messi, of course, who made the difference, and the Barcelona wizard is the emblem of an attack that oozes talent.

But who will join Leo in Russia, and how will Sampaoli build his squad away from that brilliant strikeforce?

ON THE PLANE

He may be only a back-up for Manchester United, but Sergio Romero has kept a tight grip on the Argentina No. 1 jersey. He is almost certain to play his third World Cup in Russia, with Nahuel Guzman of Tigres in line to act as his deputy.

In defence, too, there is little room for manoeuvre. Sampaoli favours Nicolas Otamendi as the cornerstone of his backline, and little wonder given his impressive performances for Manchester City this season. Roma's Federico Fazio partnered Otamendi in Friday's friendly against Italy, while Marcos Rojo's versatility is likely to earn him a place now the United man has returned from injury.

Flanking the centre-backs will be first-choice right-back Gabriel Mercado, while Marcos Acuna is a certainty to make the plane be it on the opposite side of defence or further up in midfield. The same goes for Javier Mascherano, who is an option either as part of a three-man defence or anchoring the midfield.

The engine room is likely to feature a double pivot made up of Lucas Biglia and Ever Banega, with Angel Di Maria providing a more attacking outlet on the left. Zenit's Leandro Paredes is another player highly rated by Sampaoli and should find room to play in his adopted home of Russia over June and July.

Messi, of course, is the first name on the team-sheet, and he will be partnered by a host of instantly recognisable faces. Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain will return for their third World Cup campaigns, and will hope to banish memories of their frustrating time in 2014 with an improvement in Russia.

POTENTIAL PICKS

With Romero and Guzman's places assured, competition is fierce for the third goalkeeper slot. Chelsea's Willy Caballero shined against Italy and appears to have pushed himself into contention, while Agustin Marchesin will also be in consideration thanks to his form in Mexico for America. Further back lies Geronimo Rulli, still waiting for his Albiceleste debut after enduring some rough months at Real Sociedad.

Injuries past and present, meanwhile, dictate some of Sampaoli's last defensive choices. An injury to Emanuel Mammana has ironically opened the door for Ramiro Funes Mori, who has recently returned from his own long-term problem and was included in March's squad.

Independiente youngster Fabricio Bustos and Ajax's left-back Nicolas Tagliafico are in prime position to deputise for Mercado and Acuna respectively, and both impressed on Friday. In midfield,Giovani Lo Celso is a utility player that could be extremely handy in Russia and also raised his profile in the friendly while the likes of goalscorer Manuel Lanzini, Eduardo Salvio and Diego Perotti could also play themselves into contention.

In attack, predictably, Sampaoli has a welcome headache. Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala would have been automatic choices had the World Cup been played in 2017, but a series of indifferent performances for Argentina under the new coach has seen the pair fall down the pecking order.

Instead, two Argentina-based youngsters are in serious consideration. Cristian Pavon must fancy his Russia chances as an option both out wide and in a central attacking role, while Racing Club wonderkid Lautaro Martinez could be the Albiceleste's youngest player at just 20. Don't write off Angel Correa, either: the Atletico star is in fine form for his club and replaced the injured Aguero for the friendlies against Italy and Spain.

LONG SHOTS

With such talent already competing for the 23 places on offer, the prospect of other hopefuls breaking in at this point looks slim - but one never knows.

River Plate keeper Franco Armani has been the subject of some clamour in Argentina for a place after starring in his club's Supercopa victory over rivals Boca, although he remains an outside bet. The same can be said of Mateo Musacchio , a man who seems to have perpetually been on the fringes of the set-up, while Armani's River team-mate Enzo Perez might yet play himself into contention.

A lack of first-team action, meanwhile, appears to have put paid to Javier Pastore's chances. The PSG playmaker missed out on the 2014 World Cup and is unlikely to feature at Russia, while one man who did play in Brazil, Fernando Gago, is facing an uphill battle to regain fitness in time after suffering ruptured knee ligaments in a World Cup qualifier in 2017.

Injury also seems to have ended Erik Lamela's hopes of playing in Russia. The Tottenham star is now back in action, but his return seems to have come too late to convince Sampaoli he merits a place among the Argentina set-up.

Despite barely playing over 2017 in China, a media campaign to include Carlos Tevez has started in his native Argentina since his Boca return, albeit so far without success. He joins a host of attacking options, including Alejandro Gomez, Lautaro Acosta, Dario Benedetto and Joaquin Correa, who look destined to be disappointed once Sampaoli releases his final World Cup squad.