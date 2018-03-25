Kiwis miss triathlon gold in New Plymouth

Kiwi triathletes Nicole van der Kaay and Sam Ward have had to settle for silver medals at the New Zealand leg of the World Cup circuit.

Close finishes marked both the women's and men's races, with Kirsten Kasper and Declan Wilson prevailing in sprint finishes.

Kasper and van der Kaay were neck and neck for much of the run in the sprint distance event before the American bolted clear about 250m from the finish.

It was nevertheless an impressive display from van der Kaay, who will race at next month's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Her team-mate and triple Olympian Andrea Hewitt was less impressive on Sunday, placing ninth.

Australian Wilson kept Ward at bay over the tense closing stages, with both having surged past Australian Ryan Baillie, who led after the cycling leg.