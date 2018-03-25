Cricket: CA to investigate ball-tampering incident

Cricket Australia (CA) will investigate the team's ball-tampering in South Africa before making further decisions, chief executive James Sutherland said.

CA to investigate ball-tampering incident

Cameron Bancroft was charged with ball-tampering after day three of the third Test in Cape Town, with captain Steve Smith admitting the leadership group were involved.

Smith and Australia are under huge pressure, with CA sending head of integrity Iain Roy and head of team performance Pat Howard to South Africa to investigate.

READ MORE: ASC calls for Smith to be stood down as Australia captain

READ MORE: Bancroft charged over ball-tampering incident

READ MORE: I saw an opportunity to change the ball condition - Bancroft

Asked if the 28-year-old was still captain, Sutherland told a news conference Sunday: "Steve Smith is currently the captain of the Australian team.

"We're working through a process and once we've got a clearer picture of the facts and understand things once Iain submits his report then we'll be able to make further comment."

Sutherland said he was "extremely disappointed and shocked" and that the incident would be dealt with as as "matter of urgency and seriousness".

While he was yet to speak to Smith, Sutherland said the skipper would be aware of how he felt.

"I haven't spoken to Steve Smith, no, but he will know," he said.

"In recent times, as I think most of you know, I've had reason to speak to Steve about the team's behaviour and we put a media release out recently about that.

"As I said, I have very strong and clear views about the responsibility of the Australian cricket team to play the game in the right spirit and I don't think anyone will be under any illusions there within the team as to what I think about this."









