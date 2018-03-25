March Madness 2018: Three takeaways from Loyola-Chicago's Elite 8 win over Kansas State

Loyola-Chicago is still dancing. The Ramblers took down Kansas State 78-62 in the Elite 8 to earn the first bid into this year's Final Four.

The Ramblers got out to an early 12-5 lead and never backed down as they led by as much as 23 in the second half. Ben Richardson led all scorers with 23 points in addition to six rebounds and four assists, but even more impressively, he went 6-of-7 from 3-point range.

"Everyone would say we're crazy," Richardson told TBS after the game. "If we said that this was going to happen people would call us crazy, but you've just got to believe."

This Cinderella story isn't over yet as the Ramblers will face Michigan in the Final Four.

Here are three takeaways from the Ramblers' dominating win.

1. Still Perfect

The Ramblers came into the Elite 8 with a 23-0 record when taking a lead into the second half. Loyola-Chicago led 36-24 at halftime in their matchup with Kansas State and that record is now 24-0.

How Loyola-Chicago does it is simple: they don't beat themselves. They take every second they can off of the shot clock to get the right shot and they make it when they get it. Again, coach Porter Moser loves to preach taking the great shot over the good shot and the Ramblers have perfected that.

2. The Ramblers can miss, but they don't often

About taking great shots over good shots, the Ramblers not only take great shots, but they make them. Loyola-Chicago went through one stretch in the first half where they made nine straight shots, and on the 10th shot that they did miss, they got an offensive rebound and put that one in too.

In the second half they started a perfect 3 for 3 and hit six of their first seven. This comes one game after they hit their first 13 shots to start the half against Nevada. This team has a knack for not missing.

3. Kansas State not built to come back

As good a team as Kansas State is with a very disciplined defense and a methodical offense, they're simply not built to come back from big deficits. The Wildcats are front runners. There's nothing wrong with that, it's just what they are.

Kansas State got down nine at the half and by 23 in the second half. The Wildcats' biggest come-from-behind win this year saw them overcome seven-point deficits in matchups with Texas, TCU and UMBC. The Wildcats are a team that loves to get into the paint and make layups. They were 249th in the NCAA this season in 3-pointers made per game at 6.9. That's not a recipe for big comebacks.

The Wildcats finished 6 of 25 from 3-point range. Loyola-Chicago was 9 of 18.

