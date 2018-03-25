Cardiff Blues made it five wins in a row in the Pro14 with a 35-17 victory over Ulster, keeping their late surge for the play-offs alive.

Cardiff maintain winning streak, Leinster beaten

Tries from Jarrod Evans and Blaine Scully gave the Blues a 17-6 lead at half time, and they tore through Ulster in the second period to complete a bonus-point success.

Kristian Dacey and Dillon Lewis also crossed for the hosts as they secured a 10th success of the Pro14 campaign, the boot of Evans keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

The bonus point ensures they remain within five points of the Cheetahs in third place in Conference A with three rounds remaining.

Munster are a further six clear of the South African franchise after a hard-fought 19-7 win over defending champions Scarlets.

A physical encounter at Thomond Park saw James Hart, Robin Copeland and Alex Wootton all touch down for the hosts as they got back to winning ways after defeat to Edinburgh last time out.

Leinster's mini-wobble continues in Conference B as they failed to win for a second successive match, the Irish province beaten 32-18 by Ospreys.

A third win in a row for Ospreys came thanks to the boot of Wales fly-half Dan Biggar, the 28-year-old kicking 12 points around tries from Justin Tipuric, Tom Habberfield and a Dan Evans double.

There was a rare victory for Southern Kings in round 17, but they were unable to make it two out of two as they were edged out 36-35 by Benetton Treviso.

A captivating clash saw momentum swing one way and then the next as Kings tried in vain to get their noses in front after Treviso scored two tries in the first six minutes.

Tango Balekile's late trip to the sin bin did not help their cause, the South Africans coming up just short as Treviso clung on.