Ian Poulter suffered a dramatic change of fortunes at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play as he slumped to an 8 and 6 quarter-final defeat at the hands of Kevin Kisner.

Kisner thrashes Poulter to set up Thomas Match Play semi-final

Poulter had carded seven birdies in the morning's last-16 clash with Louis Oosthuizen but could not find a single one as Kisner charged into the semis – ending the Englishman's dreams of a Masters place in the process.

If Poulter was riding a wave of positivity on the first tee, it had come crashing down by the fifth as he found himself three holes behind​, a trend that continued up to the turn.

Kisner turned six shots in front and after completing the 12th his day was done, setting up a meeting with Justin Thomas on Sunday.

Thomas found himself one shot back against Kyle Stanley after five holes of their quarter-final, but they were level through nine to leave it finely poised.

Stanley's form disappeared after the turn and Thomas' consistency shone through, the world number two picking up three holes from 10 to 12.

Stanley reduced one hole of that advantage but Thomas eased into the last four 2 and 1.

Bubba Watson was the first man through to the last four after a 5 and 3 victory over Kiradech Aphibarnrat, the two-time Masters champion turning on the style on the back nine.

Aphibarnrat had twice fought back to reach the turn all square, but Watson reeled off four successive wins to seal his progression and a meeting with Alex Noren.