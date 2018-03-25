News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
CA must sack Smith, Warner, coach: Katich
Katich calls on CA to sack Smith, Warner and Lehmann

March Madness 2018: Loyola-Chicago Chaplain rocking 'Air Sister Jeans' for Elite 8

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Sister Jean Dolores Smith has become one of the most talked about individuals of the NCAA Tournament now she has her own custom kicks.

March Madness 2018: Loyola-Chicago wearing 'Air Sister Jeans' for Elite 8

March Madness 2018: Loyola-Chicago wearing 'Air Sister Jeans' for Elite 8

Loyola-Chicago's Chaplain is wearing shoes dubbed "Air Sister Jeans" during the Ramblers' matchup with Kansas State in the Elite 8.

Now, they are basically just shoes with her name on them, but still, there aren't too many people who get their names on shoes, right?



One might go so far to say Sister Jean has the memorabilia market cornered during March Madness.

The 98-year-old chaplain also has a bobblehead made in her likeness for sale.


MORE:
Loyola's Sister Jean can hardly contain her excitement after big upset
| March Madness 2018: Fans can't get enough of Loyola Chicago's Sister Jean


Back To Top