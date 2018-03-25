Top-10 finish looms for NZ cyclist Bennett

Leading Kiwi cyclist George Bennett has held onto his seventh place entering the final stage of a major Spanish tour.

Bennett crossed the finish line in the middle of the peloton on the 194km sixth stage of the Volta a Catalunya into Torrefarrera on Saturday.

It didn't effect the general classification heading into 154km finale in Barcelona, with the LottoNL-Jumbo professional 1 minute 20 seconds down on Spanish tour leader Alejandro Valverde.

Unless something goes wrong on Sunday, Bennett will record a second successive top-10 World Tour finish.

He was ninth in the Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy, maintaining some strong form ahead of the Giro d'Italia starting on May 4.