MLB spring training is a time when teams roll out a variety of strategies and tactics to put to the test before the season officially starts.

Oakland A's offer parking discounts to Giants fans who yell 'Go A's!'

The Oakland A's have taken this process as far as the parking lot.

For the team's exhibition matchup against the cross-bay rivals Sunday, Giants fans can avoid the higher parking prices on one condition.

Home game tomorrow! Parking: $50 for Giants fans for the 2018 season.

A’s Season Ticket Members prepaid parking is $10 & general A’s fans will pay $30.

“Any Giants fan who yells ‘Go A’s’ at the parking gates will be charged only $30 to enter the Oakland Coliseum,” -@DaveKaval pic.twitter.com/MbON3ZIevH

The promotion isn't likely to sway any fans on the fence between the two teams one way or another, but it's not like the A's aren't trying.

In addition to the discounted parking price for cheering for their opponents, Giants fans will also have the opportunity to get an A's hat in exchange for their San Francisco one.

Oakland and San Francisco have had their fair share of sports rivalries because of the cities' proximity to one another. Last season, the A's and Giants split the season series, getting two wins and two losses a piece.