Tennis: Miami Open organisers unaware of Wozniacki abuse

Miami Open organisers have claimed they were never notified of any abuse aimed at Caroline Wozniacki and her family during Friday's match with Monica Puig.

Wozniacki was surprisingly beaten 0-6 6-4 6-4 by the Olympic champion in the second round, the second seed denied a chance to lift the title for a first time.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, a disappointed Wozniacki – the Australian Open champion – revealed her parents had received death threats during the match.

The Dane – who appeared to speak to the umpire about the incidents during the match - also said she was subject to unrepeatable abuse, while her fiance's niece and nephew were also targets.

Tournament director James Blake says such abuse would be "handled immediately" but insisted there were no official reports made by Wozniacki.

"The security of the players is our number one priority," Blake said in a statement.

"Last night's match between Caroline and Monica was played in front of a loud and passionate crowd.

"While I personally feel that no one should have to endure any sort of abuse on the court, we do our best to provide a safe and fair environment.

"During the match, we had tournament and WTA staff as well as tournament security courtside.

"They never witnessed, nor were they notified of any specific threats made to players or their families. If we had been notified, the situation would have been handled immediately."