Greg Bird's right foot is still giving him trouble.

Greg Bird to have MRI exam on troublesome right foot, scratched from Yankees' Saturday lineup

The Yankees first baseman was scratched from the lineup in Saturday's split-squad game against the Blue Jays due to "a sore right foot" and he was to see a specialist later in the day, per an announcement from the team made during the first inning of the game. Bird will undergo further diagnostic tests including a CT scan and MRI.

The soreness is in the same foot that caused Bird to miss most of last season. He was forced to undergo surgery in his right ankle in mid-July, but it has to be concerning to both Bird and the Yankees that his foot remains bothersome.

Bird has not played particularly well this spring despite being a key part of the Yankees lineup. In 60 plate appearances, Bird is hitting just .154 with one homer and four RBIs.

The first baseman has struggled with injuries for much of his career as he missed the entire 2016 season and had surgery to repair a labrum tear in his right shoulder. He has played only 94 total regular-season games in the majors.

If after going through further evaluation it is determined Bird won't be ready for opening day Thursday, reserve first baseman/outfielder Tyler Austin, who was sent to minor-league camp last Wednesday, could be a strong candidate to replace Bird.