Qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series’ STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway was canceled Saturday because of a wintry mix of weather that moved through the area in Virginia, NASCAR announced.

NASCAR starting lineup at Martinsville: Martin Truex Jr. on pole after wintry mix cancels qualifying

Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 78 Furniture Row Toyota will be on the pole as the starting lineup for Sunday’s race will be set by owner’s points, per the NASCAR Rule Book.

Truex led both Monster Energy Series practices Saturday. Brad Keselowski is the defending winner of this race.

The Camping World Truck Series’ Alpha Energy Solutions 250 was halted after 23 laps because of rain and postponed until Sunday afternoon. It will start after the conclusion of the STP 500.

The STP 500 is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1.





Starting lineup for the STP 500

1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Kyle Busch

3. Joey Logano

4. Brad Keselowski

5. Ryan Blaney

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Kyle Larson

8. Kevin Harvick

9. Clint Bowyer

10. Aric Almirola

11. Kurt Busch

12. Austin Dillon

13. Erik Jones

14. Ryan Newman

15. Paul Menard

16. Alex Bowman

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18. Jimmie Johnson

19. Darrell Wallace Jr.

20. William Byron

21. Chase Elliott

22. Chris Buescher

23. Daniel Suarez

24. Michael McDowell

25. AJ Allmendinger

26. Jamie McMurray

27. Trevor Bayne

28. David Ragan

29. Kasey Kahne

30. Harrison Rhodes

31. Matt DiBenedetto

32. Ty Dillon

33. Ross Chastain

34. Gray Gaulding

35. Cole Whitt

36. Landon Cassill

37. D.J. Kennington

38. JJ Yeley