Kiwi cyclist Lucas wins Oceania road gold

New Zealand cyclist Sharlotte Lucas has clinched a morale-boosting road race win ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Lucas emerged on top in a sprint finish to claim the women's title at the Oceania championships in Tasmania.

The 25-year-old from Christchurch was always prominent throughout the 105km race and got the better of leading Melbourne rider Grace Brown after the two broke clear near the finish.

Australian-based professional Lucas is in a four-woman Kiwi team at the Games on Gold Coast, alongside Georgia Williams, Kate McIlroy and Linda Villumsen.

She has enjoyed a strong summer, including a runner-up finish to Williams at the national championships in January and two top-15 finishes in leading Australian tours.