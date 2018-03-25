Francisco Rodriguez granted release by Phillies

Francisco Rodriguez has been granted his release by the Phillies, the team announced Saturday.

The relief pitcher had been with Philadelphia only since late January after signing a minor-league deal, but he struggled in Grapefruit League play and did not land a spot on the opening day roster.

Rodriguez, 36, posted a 5.40 ERA this spring and was guaranteed $2.5 million if he made the roster, per ESPN.

The six-time All-Star is coming off of a shaky 2017 season with the Tigers in which he struggled and eventually was demoted from his closer role. In 28 appearances last season, Rodriguez registered a 7.82 ERA and 1.66 WHIP with 23 strikeouts and 11 walks over 25.1 innings.