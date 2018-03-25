Red Sox ace Chris Sale was taken out of Saturday's spring training game against the Astros after a line drive struck him in the leg.

Chris Sale struck by line drive, leaves spring training start with hip contusion

Houston's J.D. Davis swung on a 2-1 pitch in the top of the first inning which appeared to hit Sale's thigh after the NESN broadcast showed multiple replays. The replays also showed the pitcher falling awkwardly, which the NESN broadcasters speculated might have caused him to twist his knee.

Chris Sale exited today's game after being drilled by this line drive. He has been diagnosed with a left hip contusion.





Sale was able to get up immediately after the hit, but had a noticeable limp when he walked to the dugout under his own power.

The Red Sox later announced Sale is being treated for a hip contusion, per Pete Abraham.



Left hip contusion (a bruise) for Sale, say the Red Sox. He will be evaluated further.





Some more good news for Red Sox fans: all Sale has is a bruise on his leg, according to Brian McTaggert.



Red Sox LHP Chris Sale said he simply has a bruise: "I don't see anything lingering from this. It looked a lot worse than it was."





This wouldn't be the first major pitcher's injury this week, San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner left a game on Friday after a line drive fractured his hand. His recovery time was announced as six to eight weeks.

He is scheduled to start for the Red Sox on March 29th — Opening Day — but that might be in jeopardy. Sale, however, is remaining optimistic about the whole situation.