Kebede sets half marathon record

Ethiopia's Netsanet Gudeta Kebede set a women's only world record by winning the world half marathon championships in Valencia, as Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor claimed a third straight men's crown.

World record holder: Ethiopia's Netsanet Gudeta Kebede.

Kebede clocked 1 hour 6 minutes 11 seconds on the streets of the Spanish city, besting the previous mark of 1:06:25 held by the Netherlands' Lornah Kiplagat on October 14, 2007.

Kebede pulled away with about 20 minutes left and continued to push away from the chasers to take Ethiopia's first women's world title since Meseret Hailu in 2012 in Bulgaria.

The women's world record holder Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya finished second, 43 seconds behind. Jepkosgei's world best mark of 1:04:52 was run in a mixed gender race.

The bronze medal went to Kenya's Pauline Kaveke Kamulu, who was 2 seconds behind Jepkosgei.

In the men's race, Kamworor clocked a time of 1 hour 2 seconds to add to his titles from 2014 and 2016 in the biennial competition.

Abraham Cheroben of Bahrain finished at 1:00:22 while Aron Kifle of Eritrea marked a time of 1:00:31.