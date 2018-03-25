News

CA must sack Smith, Warner, coach: Katich
Fight breaks out in Jets practice between Blake Wheeler, Ben Chiarot

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Winnipeg Jets sit comfortably among the NHL's top teams as the best regular season in franchise history nears its end. Even the locker room of a Stanley Cup contender can become an intense, emotional powder keg this time of year, though, and apparently someone lit the fuse.

Jets captain Blake Wheeler was asked to leave practice Saturday after he was involved in a skirmish with teammate Ben Chiarot, according to reporters' accounts from the scene.

MORE: NHL playoff odds, predictions for 2018 Stanley Cup






Tension was high in Winnipeg even before the season began, when Wheeler famously issued a playoffs-or-bust decree to his teammates following years of underachievement. The Jets met their captain's challenge and those heightened expectations head on: A 3-2 overtime win against the Ducks on Friday secured the first 100-point season in franchise history, dating to its dismal days in Atlanta.

One would expect positive vibes in practice the day after such a milestone, but anything short of a long playoff run would be a disappointment for one of the NHL's deepest, most dangerous rosters. They head into Sunday's clash with the Central-leading Predators in second place, six points short of the best record in the NHL.

To outsiders, the Jets seemingly maintain one of the loosest, free-thinking locker rooms in the NHL, a tone set by Wheeler and coach Paul Maurice. But all bets are off come playoff time.


MORE:
Patrik Laine puts NHL on notice with pedigree, personality of next great goal scorer

This story will be updated with post-practice comments from Wheeler and Chiarot.

