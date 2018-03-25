Low to make changes for Brazil friendly as injured Can heads home

Germany coach Joachim Low has confirmed he will make changes for the game against Brazil, with Manchester City duo Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane set to start in Berlin as Emre Can leaves the camp.

Following Friday's 1-1 draw with Spain in Dusseldorf, the world champions continue their preparations for the defence of their crown in Russia with another high-profile friendly on home soil.

With Mesut Ozil and Thomas Muller not travelling with the rest of the squad, Low was already going to have to make changes to the side that began the fixture against Spain.

However, with limited opportunities to catch the eye before the final 23-man squad is announced, Germany boss Low understands the need to further rotate his squad.

"I intend to select Marvin Plattenhardt for the game," Low revealed after the Spain match.

"I think Ilkay Gundogan will start as well as Leroy Sane. Of course, I can make substitutions during the game."

Emre Can will not be one of those involved at the Olympic Stadium after Germany announced on their official Twitter account that the midfielder is still ruled out with a back injury.

While Can has now returned to Liverpool to receive further treatment, Sebastian Rudy has joined up with the squad after missing out against Spain due to the birth of his son.