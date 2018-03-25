Senators captain Erik Karlsson will return to the lineup Saturday night when the team hosts the Hurricanes, coach Guy Boucher confirmed after Ottawa's morning skate.

Senators captain Erik Karlsson to return Saturday following son's death

Karlsson, 27, has missed the Senators' past two games as he and his wife, Melinda, mourned the loss of their son.

The defenseman took part in the Saturday's morning skate, TSN reported.

The Karlssons took to social media Wednesday to offer thanks for the support they received and confirmed that their son, Axel, was stillborn.

"At this extremely difficult time it's hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel but we know one day we'll get there," Karlsson wrote. "We would like to thank everyone for the love and support we have received and also for respecting our privacy and the process we need to go through.

"We feel very lucky to be Axel's parents. Even though he was stillborn, we know we will hold him again one day under different circumstances and the joy he gave us will be with us forever."

The couple announced their pregnancy Nov. 22 and posted a video of the baby's gender reveal Dec. 17. The details of the baby's death are unclear, but Karlsson had said his due date was in mid-April.