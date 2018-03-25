News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
No swift decision on Smith's future by CA
Smith's future clouded as CA launch probe

Patriots S Duron Harmon arrested in Costa Rica for marijuana possession, report says

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Patriots safety Duron Harmon was arrested in Costa Rica for attempting to bring marijuana into the country, according to a report from La Nacion, the national newspaper of Costa Rica.

Patriots S Duron Harmon arrested in Costa Rica for marijuana possession, report says

Patriots S Duron Harmon arrested in Costa Rica for marijuana possession, report says

Harmon was allegedly in possession of 58 grams of marijuana hidden inside a can of iced tea, three pipes with cannabis oil, a THC candy and four glass containers of compressed marijuana, according to a translation of La Nacion's report, which was accompanied by a photo from police that purportedly showed the can in a suitcase.

He was detained for a short time before being sent back to the United States.

"We are aware of the situation involving Duron Harmon Friday night in Costa Rica," the Patriots said in a statement. "He has since returned to the U.S. and we are seeking to gain more information. At this time, we have no further update."

This is Harmon’s first off-the-field issue since joining the Patriots as a third-round draft pick in 2013.

Harmon, 27, has played in 79 games with 15 career starts. He led the Patriots last season with a team-best four interceptions and compiled 23 tackles. The safety signed a four-year extension last season reportedly worth up to $20 million.

Back To Top