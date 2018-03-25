Chris Gayle intends to bring the fun factor to Sunday's World Cup Qualifier given West Indies and Afghanistan have already sealed their place in next year's finals.

I'll dance with the fans - Gayle ready to party in Harare

West Indies were dancing in the rain on Wednesday when they scraped past Scotland in the semis on the Duckworth-Lewis method, and Gayle hopes to strut some more moves in Harare.

Both finalists are guaranteed a place in the World Cup in England, meaning Sunday's clash has less riding on it, and could produce to a party atmosphere.

Destructive opener Gayle looks set to lead the celebrations to give the Zimbabwe fans – who saw their side eliminated on Thursday – something to cheer about.

"It will be nice to actually finish playing in Harare to be honest. I hope it will be a full house, the fans here in Zimbabwe are fantastic," he said, as quoted by ICC.

"The way they rock to the tunes in the stand and they cheer, I absolutely love it you know, one of the best fan zones or fan bases that I have actually played in front of, I mean Zimbabwe, the South Africa dance and they love the beats, I have got to take back the music for sure.

"Don't worry I can dance, I will dance with them, I'll interact with the crowd on Sunday as well, I will have some fun for sure."

While Gayle intends to enjoy the final, both captains are focused on lifting the trophy

"Obviously, it's a good opportunity to win the tournament," said Windies skipper Jason Holder.

"We felt we have done some really good things so far, we've obviously qualified for the World Cup, which was our first priority and obviously, coming into the final, it means a lot to us to finish off the tournament well and win it.

"I don't think we have played the perfect game yet. So that is my challenge, to end this tour on a high and win this final."

Afghanistan captain Asghar Stanikzai added: "A final against the Windies, I don't think it can get any bigger for Afghanistan.

"The target is to win this trophy and take it back to Kabul.

"We have the highest respect for them, but at the same time, we will not be overawed by them."