Red Sox sign C Christian Vazquez to 3-year extension

The Red Sox have signed catcher Christian Vazquez to a three-year extension running through the 2021 season, with a club option for 2022, the team announced Saturday.

No terms were released, but the Boston Herald reported that Vazquez will be paid $2.85 million in 2019, $4.2 million in 2020, $6.25 million in '21 with the club option in '22 worth up to $8 million ($250,000 buyout).

A native of Puerto Rico, Vazquez, 27, is entering his 11th professional season, all with the Red Sox since being selected in the ninth round of the 2008 MLB Draft.

In 2017, he led the Red Sox with 85 starts behind the plate and appeared in a career-best 99 games, pacing American League catchers with a .290 batting average (minimum 250 at-bats). From July 29 through the end of the 2017 season, Vazquez ranked fourth in the majors with a .346 batting average (minimum 50 at-bats).

In 211 major-league games, he has thrown out 42 of 100 attempted base-stealers, the highest rate for any catcher since at least 1987 (minimum 200 games caught), according to the Red Sox, putting him just ahead of Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez (41.7 percent).

Vazquez missed the entire 2015 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.