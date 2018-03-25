Sami Khedira has revealed his substitution during Germany's friendly with Spain was just a precautionary measure after suffering a knock to his left knee.

Everything is fine again! Khedira offers positive fitness update

The Juventus midfielder provided the assist for Thomas Muller's equaliser in the 1-1 draw in Dusseldorf before he was hurt in a clash with Thiago Alcantara early in the second half.

Khedira was replaced by Ilkay Gundogan in the 53rd minute but used his personal social media accounts after the game to allay any fears over his fitness.

"It's been a good match against a very tough opponent. We know that it's never easy against Spain!" Khedira tweeted.

"By the way, don't worry about my sub: it was only a precautionary measure after I felt a small induration [sic]. But now everything is fine again!"

The positive update will be welcome news for Juve ahead of a crucial run of fixtures in their season.

Massimiliano Allegri's squad host Milan on their return to action after the international break before the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid on April 3.

The Serie A leaders have already seen Alex Sandro return home early after picking up a thigh injury while on duty with Brazil, though it is unclear how long the defender will be sidelined.