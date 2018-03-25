Folau seeks netball silver lining

Back-to-back losses are never pleasant but goal attack Maria Folau can see a silver lining to the Silver Ferns' twin defeats to Jamaica less than a fortnight out from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Going into this week's Taini Jamison Trophy in Auckland, New Zealand had lost just twice to Jamaica in 53 matches over 55 years.

They doubled that tally with two losses in two days at the North Shore Events Centre - a 59-51 round-robin defeat on Thursday and Saturday's 59-53 loss in the final.

"I'm really glad this happened now because at least we know," Folau told NZ Newswire.

"We haven't played Jamaica for a long time. At least now we know, coming into Comms, what we're up against.

"It's always really harsh when it's a rude awakening. This has happened but I'm glad that it did because I'd rather now than at the Comm Games."

The 31-year-old playmaker, easing her way back from a niggling knee injury, went into the final on limited recent game time at the four-nation tournament.

But despite having played only four quarters - two against Malawi and Fiji - she stepped up with a performance against Jamaica that improved as the game progressed.

Her 50 minutes of court time was probably a little more than the Ferns' medical staff would have liked but left coach Janine Southby well satisfied.

"I thought Maria came on really well and that's great for us," Soutby said.

"She's backed up two performances now and I think - I've got to touch some wood here - she's come through her rehab to injury."

Folau shot 22 from 26 and combined well first with Ameliaranne Ekenesio (15 from 17) then Te Paea Selby-Rickit (14 from 17).

The figures were solid, although possibly not the volume needed for a win as the Ferns struggled to halt the fluency of Jamaica's play into lofty shooter Jhaniele Fowler-Reid.

The 1.98m goal shoot missed just five of her 56 attempts over 60 minutes, recording an outstanding accuracy rate of 91 per cent.

But Jamaica weren't just a one-woman show. Fowler-Reid was well supported by goal attack Shanice Beckford, Paula Thompson led an intelligent and controlled midcourt, while circle defenders Shamera Sterling and Vangelee Williams proved a constant disruptive menace.

Folau says the Sunshine Girls have stepped up a level and New Zealand must do the same to match them on the Gold Coast.