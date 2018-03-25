Rangers pitcher Martin Perez said late Friday that he will open the season on the 10-day disabled list, which likely confirms that 44-year-old right-hander Bartolo Colon will be on the team's opening day roster, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

It looks like Bartolo Colon has made Rangers' opening day roster

With Perez to make a final exhibition start Wednesday or Thursday with Triple-A Round Rock and his 2018 MLB debut April 5 at Oakland, the Rangers will need a starter April 1 vs. the Astros.

The leading candidate: Colon, who threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings Thursday to cap what the Star-Telegram describes as one of the best springs in his 20-year MLB career.

Colon can opt out of his minor-league deal Saturday and his contract includes a retention bonus.

The Rangers have a couple of options, the first being to give Colon the spot start April 1 and then release him. The other is to start him and then move him to the bullpen, the latter being "an idea (that) has some momentum in the organization and is something Colon said he is willing to do," per the report.

Colon was 7-14 in 2017 with the Braves and Twins. In 20 MLB seasons playing for 10 teams, he is 240-176 with a 2.66 ERA