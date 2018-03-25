Arrest made in burglary of Rob Gronkowski’s home Super Bowl week

One of three men suspected in the burglary of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski's Massachusetts home during Super Bowl week has been arrested, Foxborough police announced Friday.

Anthony Almeida, 31, is charged with breaking and entering nighttime, two counts of receiving stolen property and malicious destruction of property.

Gronkowski's calm call to 911 went viral after he returned from Super Bowl 52 in Minnesota to find that his house had been broken into and several items, including multiple guns, had been stolen.



NEW: Foxboro Police have released 911 call made by Rob Gronkowski after he found out his home had been burglarized #NBC10Boston #Patriots pic.twitter.com/9LugA1MFCG

— Perry Russom NBC10 Boston (@PerryNBCBoston) February 6, 2018



Police say they have recovered several of the stolen items, including Apple and Rolex watches and rare coins.

In addition to Almeida, police are looking for two other suspects they identified as Shayne Denn, 26, and Eric Tyrell, 28, both of whom remain at-large.