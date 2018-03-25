Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is facing a $15 million lawsuit by a man who claims Beckham's body guard assaulted him to near death, according to TMZ.com. However Beckham's attorney, Daniel Davillier, denies that Beckham played a role in what happened to the accuser.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s attorney responds to $15M lawsuit

The man suing, Ishmael Temple, claims to be friends with Beckham and says he was invited to the wide receiver's home in January. According to the report, Temple says he went to shake the hand of Beckham's "hired muscle," Charles Puryear, when the bodyguard pulled out a gun and pointed it toward him, saying, "I bet you've never gotten shot before."

Temple claims he told Beckham about the incident, but the football player “laughed it off and told him to relax.” Temple also says he was punched in the back of the head by Puryear and "another guy" as he was getting ready to leave. He then claims to have blacked out and "woke up to kicks to his face," but Beckham didn't call security to stop it.

Temple claims his two front teeth were chipped, his lip was busted, a knee was injured and an earring was ripped out. He says he had to pay $18,000 to fix his teeth.

Beckham denies the allegations and issued a statement through his lawyer, saying the "filing is full of falsehoods and misinformation," adding, "This is clearly a frivolous lawsuit. We'll see him in court."

"Ishmael Temple has expressly acknowledged in his own lawsuit that Odell Beckham, Jr. never once touched him; and yet, Mr. Beckham is being sued for an alleged altercation that definitively did not involve him at all," the attorney's statement reads.

Davillier said the lawsuit was filed after Temple demanded a payment that Beckham wouldn't make, according to NFL Network.

The entire statement from Beckham's lawyer can be read below:

This is getting old. The filing is full of falsehoods and misinformation, and Mr. Beckham's legal team is fully prepared to vigorously defend against these outlandish and unsubstantiated claims. Mr. Beckham denies any business or other relationship with plaintiff, and further denies any wrongdoing whatsoever.

Ishmael Temple has expressly acknowledged in his own lawsuit that Odell Beckham, Jr. never once touched him; and yet, Mr. Beckham is being sued for an alleged altercation that definitively did not involve him at all. In January, 2018, Mr. Temple arrived drunk and belligerent at a third-party, private residence at which Mr. Beckham was also present, among others. Mr. Temple made threatening remarks to several attendees, at which point he was repeatedly asked to leave. When he refused, and aggressively threatened yet another attendee, he was involved in a fight with that person. The situation was diffused, and Mr. Temple was escorted off the premises.

Even though Mr. Temple agrees that Mr. Beckham was in no way involved in the physical altercation, neither as a participant or an instigator, he nevertheless demanded money from Mr. Beckham, and has now filed a meritless suit against him. Veteran attorney, Daniel Davillier, said that they are confident that Mr. Beckham has no legal liability to Mr. Temple, and they have no intention of giving in to what amounts to a shakedown attempt. "This guy claims somebody assaulted him to near death, but there’s no police report, no hospital record, no evidence of an actual injury, and he asserts that Odell is responsible. This is clearly a frivolous lawsuit. We’ll see him in court."