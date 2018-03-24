Formula One is to get the Netflix treatment after the streaming service commissioned a 10-episode documentary series on the sport.

F1 teams up with Netflix for documentary series

The production - which will be executive-produced by Senna producer James Gay-Rees - will be filmed over the course of the 2018 season before being screened early next year.

And F1 bosses hope the opportunity to beam the sport into the homes of potential new fans can be of huge benefit in the long run.

READ MORE: Hamilton breaks records to take pole in Melbourne

READ MORE: Bottas ‘sorry’ for qualifying crash

READ MORE: Ricciardo: I’ve been shot in the ankle before season has even started

READ MORE: Hamilton-Vettel rivalry already simmering

"Formula One is a global sport that we are actively repositioning from a motorsport company to a media and entertainment brand," said F1 managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches.

"The agreement with Netflix serves to chronicle the fascinating story of what transpires behind the scenes during a grand prix season.

"This is a perspective of the sport that has yet to be unveiled to fans around the world. This series will unleash a compelling vantage point to the sport that will delight fans and serve as a catalyst to entice new fans."

The 2018 season gets under way with the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.