Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star reportedly has Grade 2 left MCL sprain, out at least 3 weeks

Warriors star Stephen Curry sustained a Grade 2 sprain of his left MCL and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, ESPN reported Saturday afternoon, citing an unidentified league source.

Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to have MRI exam on MCL 'strain'

He could return near the start of the NBA playoffs, which begin April 14, according to ESPN, which added, "All in all, good news for the Warriors."



Steph Curry suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee, league source tells ESPN. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks. He could return near start of playoffs. All in all, good news for the Warriors.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 24, 2018



NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski described the injury as similar to the one Curry suffered in 2016, "an MCL sprain that cost him approximately two weeks beginning with Game 4 of a first-round series with Houston."

Curry was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam Saturday on the left knee injury he suffered Friday night in his first game back from a sprained right ankle, the team announced.

Some initially took it as a positive sign that the Warriors described the injury as a "strain" and not a more severe sprain.



Injury update: Stephen Curry (left knee strain) will not return to tonight's game.

— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 24, 2018



However, in subsequently announcing that Curry would undergo the MRI exam, it called the injury a "left MCL sprain."



Injury update: Stephen Curry (left MCL sprain) will undergo an MRI tomorrow.

— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 24, 2018



Curry was noticeably hobbled after a play in which teammate JaVale McGee fell into him in the third quarter of a road win over the Hawks..



Here’s the Steph ankle injury. JaVale fell into him. pic.twitter.com/0uehTBWqUZ

— Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) March 24, 2018



“We’re all hoping for the best,” point guard Quinn Cook said (via the San Francisco Chronicle). “After everything he’s gone through, that was tough to see him go down like that.”

With only 10 games to play in the regular season, the Warriors are most eager to have Curry at full strength for the playoffs.

The Warriors essentially are locked into the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed behind the Rockets, thus giving them the opportunity to rest Curry as much as needed without worrying about affecting their playoff positioning.

Coach Steve Kerr was optimistic after the game.

MORE:

Stephen Curry reportedly suffers MCL sprain in first game back from ankle injury



"I definitely do not have an ominous feeling," coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "I feel like I'm disappointed for Steph mostly tonight, we'll see how long he has to be out, but we'll have guys coming back in the next couple weeks and we've got enough and we can push forward."