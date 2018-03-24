Shaun Johnson scored two late field goals to complete a remarkable New Zealand Warriors comeback in a 20-19 victory over Canberra Raiders on Saturday.

Warriors leave it late to preserve winning start, Hayne injures hip

The Warriors trailed 19-6 10 minutes into the second half but fought back through tries from Tohu Harris and Issac Luke - both converted by Johnson.

Johnson's first field goal in the 78th minute levelled the scores at 19-19, before a repeat dose ensured the Warriors won their opening three fixtures of a season for the first time.

The Raiders, meanwhile, have lost their first three matches - a record matched only by Parramatta Eels, who were beaten 14-4 by Cronulla Sharks.

A hip injury for Jarryd Hayne restricted his first appearance back at ANZ Stadium to 28 minutes as the Sharks collected their first win of the season.

Hayne rejoined from the Gold Coast Titans ahead of the new season.

In the day's remaining fixture, South Sydney Rabbitohs got off the mark for 2018 with a 34-6 demolition of Manly Sea Eagles, who had beaten the Eels 54-0 in their last outing.

Robert Jennings crossed three times for the Rabbitohs in a match that was also played at ANZ Stadium.