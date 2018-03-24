The Hurricanes ended the Highlanders' unbeaten run with a 29-12 Super Rugby victory in Wellington on Saturday.

Canes end Highlanders' winning run

Wins against the Blues, the Stormers and the Crusaders had left the Highlanders with the last remaining blemish-free record in this year's competition, but they were soundly beaten at the Westpac Stadium.

Ben Lam crossed twice for the Canes in a match that saw TJ Perenara chalk up his 100th Super Rugby appearance - the All Blacks scrum-half marking the occasion by performing a haka with a section of fans.

Leading 12-5 at half-time, the hosts allowed the Higlanders to pull level early in the second half, before a Jordie Barrett penalty and tries from Vince Aso and Lam put daylight between the sides.

The win for the Hurricanes lifts them to second in a tight New Zealand Conference, in which four of the five teams have won three of their matches so far this season.

In Tokyo, the Chiefs ran in nine tries on their way to a 61-10 demolition of the Sunwolves.

Damian McKenzie led the way for the two-time champions with 26 points, coming courtesy of two touchdowns and eight conversions.

The result is the Chiefs' third consecutive victory following their defeat to the Crusaders in their season opener.

The Sunwolves, meanwhile, are yet to register a win in their five matches of the 2018 campaign.