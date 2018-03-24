Thomas Muller and Mesut Ozil have not travelled with Germany's squad for their friendly against Brazil in Berlin on Tuesday.

Muller and Ozil set to miss Brazil friendly

Both players started and Muller scored an eye-catching equaliser as Joachim Low's side drew 1-1 with Spain in Dusseldorf on Friday.

Arsenal playmaker Ozil completed the match, while Bayern Munich forward Muller was replaced by Leon Goretzka with nine minutes to go.

READ MORE: Muller wonderstrike cancels out Rodrigo opener

READ MORE: Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son

Germany announced via their official Twitter account that neither of the key men have travelled ahead of the meeting with the Selecao at the Olympic Stadium.