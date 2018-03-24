Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry suffered yet another injury in the NBA.

Curry suffers MCL sprain in first game back from ankle injury

The Warriors guard made his return from an ankle injury against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday and once again came up hobbled.

Curry did not reinjure his right ankle, but he sprained his left MCL, the Warriors said.

He was noticeably hobbled after a play in which team-mate JaVale McGee fell into him. He then went back to the locker room.

The Warriors do not yet know the extent of the injury, but Curry will undergo an MRI Saturday.

Head coach Steve Kerr was optimistic after the game.

"I definitely do not have an ominous feeling," he told reporters. "I feel like I'm disappointed for Steph mostly tonight, we'll see how long he has to be out, but we'll have guys coming back in the next couple weeks and we've got enough and we can push forward."