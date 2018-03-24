Cricket: Rain ruins day three in Auckland

Rain ruined day three of the first Test between New Zealand and England as just 17 balls were bowled in Auckland on Saturday.

Rain ruins day three in Auckland

Just 23.1 overs were possible due to the weather on day two and the forecast rain arrived again.

After play started on time in the day-night Test, less than three overs were possible at Eden Park.

READ MORE: England great Anderson blames ball as New Zealand gain big lead

READ MORE: Lehmann slams ‘disgraceful’ Newlands abuse



Henry Nicholls (52 not out) managed to bring up his half-century, while BJ Watling was on 18.

The Black Caps were 233-4 – a lead of 175 runs – when play was called off for the day.

Having bowled England out for just 58 in the first innings, New Zealand still have hope of a result in the series opener.

Improved weather is expected on Sunday and Monday, leaving the hosts with an opportunity to grab a 1-0 series lead.