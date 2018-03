Christ's College and St Peter's School won the two blue riband races on the final day of the Maadi Cup secondary school rowing regatta at Lake Karapiro.

The boys' under-18 eights final was won by Christ's College, who powered past a Hamilton Boys' High School crew over the closing stages.

St Peter's School of Cambridge won the equivalent girls' final, dominating the second half of the race to see off Christchurch rivals Rangi Ruru Girls' School.