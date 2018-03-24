Tall Blacks seek to right 2006 Games wrong

Few sportsmen get a second crack at a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but Tall Black Mika Vukona may just be one of them.

With basketball dropping in and out of the Commonwealth Games programme, Vukona is the only Kiwi heading to the Gold Coast in April with prior Games experience - a silver-medal haul as a fresh-faced 23-year-old at the 2006 Melbourne meet.

For the now-35-year-old, that's a wrong that needs righting.

But, more importantly, it's a lesson for his youthful side - be sure to claim Commonwealth Games gold this time, because another chance may not come.

"You never know when it's going to be taken away," Vukona told NZN.

"Plus, it's good for adding fuel to the fire - to say to the other guys, look, you can get to the Olympics, and this is what it feels like."

Vukona will lead the Tall Blacks into this year's Games campaign, hoping to go one better than a 2006 side that included current coach Paul Henare.

On that occasion, New Zealand were trumped 81-76 in the final by Australia, who will once again be their chief Games nemesis alongside Canada and Nigeria.

In a quirk of the draw, those four sides - the top-seeded Games nations - will all face off in Pool A, with the top two teams heading straight to the semi-finals and the bottom two into play-offs against two of England, India, Cameroon and Scotland.

As a result, the Tall Blacks will get a good look at the Australian Boomers in pool play before likely going toe-to-toe for the gold medal on April 15.

Both sides are lacking their overseas-based stars, who have not been released for the Games, but head to Queensland with the best of the Australian NBL.

For New Zealand, that means a solid Breakers core comprising of Vukona, Tom Abercrombie and Alex Pledger, as well as Rob Loe, Shea Ili and Finn Delany.

The Brisbane-based Reuben Te Rangi will also play a major role.

Vukona was quick to talk up swingman Te Rangi, who captained the Tall Blacks through last year's Asia Cup campaign and their recent World Cup qualifiers.

Having finished fourth at the Asia Cup, they've since won three of their past four FIBA qualifiers, including away triumphs over China and South Korea.

"Reuben, he's going to be there with me, he's done an exceptional job in terms of carrying that torch in the leadership," power forward Vukona said.

"It's more me just helping him out more, giving what I can along the way.

"There's a good (squad) mix of experience and guys that have been champing at the bit for a while and are showing their true colours right now.

"You don't want to stunt that, just add to it."

With the Melbourne United-based Tohi Smith-Milner still battling it out for ANBL glory, most of the Tall Blacks are in Auckland ahead of their March 30 departure.

They'll start in Cairns, where they'll play all three of their pool matches between April 6 and 9, before heading to the Gold Coast for a potential semi-final.