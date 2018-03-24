Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK have extended the contract of Hitesh Sharma by two years, Goal can confirm.

ISL: Hitesh Sharma extends contract at ATK!

The 20-year-old midfielder was picked by ATK in the Indian Player Draft before the 2017-18 season and he went on to impress in an attacking role during the season.

Hitesh made 14 appearances for ATK, which included nine starts, in what was ultimately a turbulent season for the Kolkata franchise which saw them finish ninth on the table.

He clocked an assist and had a successful passing percentage of 75 per game. Hitesh also scored a long-range screamer for the Kolkata-based team in their Super Cup qualifier win over Chennai City FC.

The Tata Football Academy (TFA) product had come in for praise from his captain Robbie Keane during the season while Teddy Sheringham, who was replaced as head coach midway through the season, also spoke highly of him after ATK's opening game of the season against Kerala Blasters.

"Hitesh was very good in today's game. He had a very good positional sense, and he would be a star when he reaches 25," said Sheringham.

The former Mumbai FC midfielder will hope to keep developing and realise his potential at ATK.