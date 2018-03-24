Stephen Curry reportedly suffers MCL sprain in first game back from ankle injury

News

Stephen Curry is down with an injury, again.

The Warriors guard made his return from an ankle injury Friday against the Hawks and once again came up hobbled. Fortunately he did not reinjure his right ankle which he just came back from hurting. Unfortunately, he hurt his left knee.



Curry was noticeably hobbled after a play in which teammate JaVale McGee fell into him.

He then went back to the locker room.



According to Yahoo Sports, the initial diagnosis of the injury was an MCL sprain. The Warriors do not yet know the extent of the injury, but Curry will undergo an MRI Saturday.



Head coach Steve Kerr was optimistic after the game.

"I definitely do not have an ominous feeling," he told reporters. "I feel like I'm disappointed for Steph mostly tonight, we'll see how long he has to be out, but we'll have guys coming back in the next couple weeks and we've got enough and we can push forward."

